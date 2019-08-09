|
Roberta "Bobbie" Heilhecker Skidmore
El Paso - Roberta "Bobbie" Heilhecker Skidmore, 86, was born in Chillicothe, Texas to John Philip Heilhecker and Susie Plummer Heilhecker and died August 4, 2019. She graduated from SMU where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, James W. "Wally" Skidmore; three sons, James Jr. (Kelley), John (Veronica), and Tom (Beth); and five grandchildren: Cameron, Conrad, Sarah, Jack and Emma.
She was predeceased by her parents, John and Susie Heilhecker; and three brothers, Wester, Jack, and Joe.
She was a long-time member of the Church of St. Clement and spend many years as an English teacher at St. Clement's Parish School. From time to time, she was a top real estate agent when not teaching.
She enjoyed thirty years of summers at their house in Cloudcroft, New Mexico with family and friends. She loved attending The Church of the Ephiphany there on the mountain.
Her family wishes to recognize Dr. Michael Keating, Dr. James Gajewski, Dr. Branch Craige, Dr. Raul Portillo, and Dr. Arianna Bender for their care over the past twenty years she has been treated for cancer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the The Skidmore Family Endowment for tuition assistance at St. Clement's Parish School , 605 E. Yandell Dr., El Paso, TX 79902, or MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486, or other organization of your choice.
Memorial Service: Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm at The Church of St. Clement, 810 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. Burial will take place at Chillicothe, Texas at a later date.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 9, 2019