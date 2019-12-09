|
|
Roberta James Hall
El Paso - Sunrise - December 25, 1930
Sunset - November 30, 2019
Born to Robert Milton James and Alice Williams James in the small mining town of Bessemer Alabama, Roberta was exposed to a diverse community at a very early age. Growing up as an ore miner's daughter, she was proud of her modest upbringing, of which she spoke of with great admiration. Roberta began her collegiate studies in Montgomery at Alabama State. She put her studies on hold to support her husband's military career and raise a family. In 1957 Roberta and her husband, Carl Edward Hall moved to Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas with five daughters. The family moved to Hacienda Heights where they met life-long friends and over the years the family was blessed with five more children. Once her youngest child was born, Roberta returned to school to complete her studies, a promise she made to her father many years prior. She graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1974 and was a member of the Deltas. She began teaching at Edgemere Elementary School where she taught second grade for twenty-nine years until her retirement.
A born again Christian and following her families deep rooted belief in God, Roberta was one of the founding members of Friendship Baptist Church. She was a dedicated member of the church, worked with the youth, and played the piano for more than fifty years. Committed to her community, Roberta was one of the first gospel disk jockeys at KTEP community radio station. She brought gospel music to the city every Sunday morning while listeners prepared breakfast before going to church.
Roberta was a beloved sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and close friend. She is preceded in death by her husband Carl Edward Hall, son Reginald Juan Hall and daughter Veronica Hall Bruce Coburn. She leaves to cherish her memory daughters Jacqueline Young (Darrell), Paula Hearon, Carlos Y Faulk, Edwina Moore, Elisa Hall, Adria Diane Smith (Dennis); sons Robert Ernest Hall (Juanita), Carl Darrow Hall. She was blessed with twenty-five grandchildren, forty great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren; and a host of other extended family and church family. She will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
Visitation will be from 4-9 PM with a Prayer Service at 7 PM, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Service will be at 10:45 AM, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 3400 Wyoming. Committal Service will follow at 1:30 PM at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019