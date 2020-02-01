|
|
Roberto Ayala
El Paso - Funeral Mass for Roberto Ayala, age 84, of El Paso, Texas, will be held at 9:00 AM on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Jeter and Son Funeral Home Chapel 4830 W. Illinois Ave. Dallas, Texas with military honors and burial to follow at 10:30 AM on Monday in the DFW National Cemetery 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas. Mr. Ayala passed away on January 13, 2020, at Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home, Bonham, TX.
He was born on June 7, 1935, the child of Santos Ayala and Eduarda Ayala in San Elizario TX. He was a veteran of the United States Navy while serving during the Korean War and also served in the Army Reserves. He was a history buff and loved The Dallas Cowboys, science fiction and very faithful member of the La Purisima-Socorro Mission Catholic Church in Socorro, Texas. Mr. Ayala was preceded in death by Teresa Avila, Lorenza Franco, Richard Franco, Santos and Eduarda B. Ayala and Margarita A. Mesa.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Robert Jr. and Terri Ayala, Albert and Rachel A. Salas, Ruben Ayala and Rosemary Ayala Najera. His siblings and their spouses, Anita Ayala Davila and Aureliano E. Davila, Alicia A. Zacour, Yolanda A. Alvidrez and Encarnacion Alvidrez, Linda A. and Arturo Olivas, Corina A. Loweree and Daniel Loweree, Antonio and Felipa Ayala and Hipolito Mesa.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Wise Funeral Home in Bonham, Texas.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020