Services
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 581-0102
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
Rosary
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
Roberto B. Hernandez Obituary
Roberto B. Hernandez

El Paso - Roberto B. Hernandez, 74, passed away September 2, 2019. He was the husband of Ernestina F. Hernandez. They shared 50 years together. He was born in Del Rio, Texas. He was the son of Luis and Jovita Hernandez. Roberto graduated from San Felipe High School, class of 1963. He received his BA from Sul Ross and his MAT from Angelo State. He was employed for 33 years as an educator. Roberto enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling, fishing, and was an avid golfer. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and his incomparable sense of humor. He is survived by his wife Ernestina, his daughter Patricia and her husband Jack Galindo, his daughter Roberta and her husband George Chestnut, his three grandsons - Adrian, George, and Ethan, and his three puppies - Loki, Geronimo, and Shelly.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 10:00 a.m. at Perches Funeral Home, 6111 South Desert Blvd., El Paso, Texas. Rosary will begin at 11:00 a.m. Vaya con Dios our Daddy.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 12, 2019
