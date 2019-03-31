|
|
Roberto B. Ortega
El Paso - 81, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. He was born in El Paso on June 20, 1937 to Elena Gomez and Miguel Ortega. Survived by his wife Carmen G. Ortega, daughters Angelica Vasquez and Diana Neely, son Robert R. Ortega, 3 sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Robert is preceded in death by his Beautiful daughters Carmen C. Ortega and Veronica I. Ortega. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with Rosary at 7:00 PM, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass will be at 9:00 AM, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at San Antonio Catholic Church, 503 Hunter. Committal Service will follow at 10:30 AM at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 31, 2019