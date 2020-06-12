Roberto Becerra
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roberto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberto Becerra

El Paso - Roberto Becerra was born May 29, 1941 to the late Isabel M. Hinojosa in El Paso, Texas. He passed away peacefully at home Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 79.

He was a veteran in the U.S. Army who served for his country during the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart Medal of Honor.

Employed by the United States Postal Service and received the Service Award pin in recognition for over 30 years of federal employment.

Roberto is survived by wife Rebecca E. Becerra, sons Bobby Becerra, Michael Becerra and daughter Pearl Michelle Becerra, has 8 grandchildren, sister Irene Muro and numerous nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Isabel M. Hinojosa and brother Oscar Mendoza. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 1:00pm- 4:00pm with a Vigil at 3:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr. A private burial service will be held at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with military honors. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, TX 915-598-3332 a Dignity Memorial Provider.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Vigil
03:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
9155983332
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved