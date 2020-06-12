Roberto BecerraEl Paso - Roberto Becerra was born May 29, 1941 to the late Isabel M. Hinojosa in El Paso, Texas. He passed away peacefully at home Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 79.He was a veteran in the U.S. Army who served for his country during the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart Medal of Honor.Employed by the United States Postal Service and received the Service Award pin in recognition for over 30 years of federal employment.Roberto is survived by wife Rebecca E. Becerra, sons Bobby Becerra, Michael Becerra and daughter Pearl Michelle Becerra, has 8 grandchildren, sister Irene Muro and numerous nieces & nephews.He was preceded in death by his mother Isabel M. Hinojosa and brother Oscar Mendoza. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 1:00pm- 4:00pm with a Vigil at 3:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr. A private burial service will be held at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with military honors. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, TX 915-598-3332 a Dignity Memorial Provider.