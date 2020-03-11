|
|
Roberto Castor Jr.
El Paso - Roberto Castor Jr. is survived by his loving wife Rosa Castor, daughters Sandra Castor, Patricia Michel, son Jaime Castor and six grandchildren.
Visitation will on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr. from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, March 16, 2020 at San Antonio De Padua Catholic Church at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Ave. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" Memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020