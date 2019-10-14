Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 587-0202
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
Vigil
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthews Catholic Church
400 W. Sunset
Resources
Roberto Correa Obituary
Roberto Correa

El Paso, TX - Roberto Correa, 61, of El Paso, Texas passed away on Saturday October 12, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years Patricia Correa, his daughters Annette Lopez and Rachel Correa, and son Louie Almonte along by his 5 grandchildren, and brother Antonio Correa.

Robert was a passionate man that loved his family with everything he had. He dedicated 28 years of his life to the US Border Patrol. He retired as a Chief from the Border Patrol Academy. Robert's strong work ethic and dedication to his career led him to be a man that was admired by many. He was a mentor to many people throughout his career and personal life. His pride and joy after retirement was spending time with his grandchildren. He will be missed by many.

Visitation will on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Hillcrest Funeral Home West, 5054 Doniphan Dr. with Vigil service at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10:30 AM at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 400 W. Sunset. Committal service to follow at Memory Gardens of the Valley 4900 McNutt Rd, Santa Teresa, NM.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
