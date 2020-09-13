1/1
Roberto Flores
El Paso - Roberto (Bob) Flores, 60, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 11, 2020. He was born on March 11, 1960, in El Paso, TX. He was an avid and talented trumpet player throughout his life and was known for being fun-loving and big-hearted. No matter what, he would always greet you with a warm smile and a hug.

He is survived by his children Savannah (Juan), Robert Jr., and Joel, his grandsons Isaiah and Noah, his spouse Maribel, parents Mr. and Mrs. Manuel Flores, sisters Sylvia (Juan), Norma (Tom), and brother Manuel Jr. (Terry), and numerous nieces and nephews. He was deeply loved, will be greatly missed, and never forgotten.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
