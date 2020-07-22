Roberto G. ReyesEl Paso - Roberto Guillermo Reyes was born in Torreon, Mexico on June 11,1943 to Herminia Reyes Morales. They moved to El Paso where he and his siblings would be raised. The re-told tales of their childhood adventures growing up in the projects always brought about laughs at family get-togethers. One of those stories that was sure to be shared at every event was that of a young man with an infectious smile and a beautiful voice who discovered a love for music. Roberto was a self-taught guitarist who sang with perfect pitch. He didn't read music - he could interpret chords and melodies with ease. His passion bled into the souls of his brothers, nieces, nephews, friends and others who wanted to learn to sing and play like he did. Holidays, celebrations, cookouts, campfires became jam sessions etching wonderful memories into our hearts. He went on to play with one of the top bands in El Paso called the Premiers back in the 60's and continued performing with the last one called Cherokee band. He could sing almost anything from Spanish, rock n roll, oldies and then there was the unmistakable talent he possessed when he sang country songs. He looked like Erik Estrada and sang like George Strait. The Chair was a fan and family favorite. Being an entertainer was who Roberto was at his core and his charisma earned him career stints as a car and insurance salesman for many years then worked at Speaking Rock in the late 90's. He faithfully served the El Paso County Jail as a Customer Relations Specialist collecting bonds and commissionary monies for 18 years. Roberto also enjoyed a good road trip and vacations with his family, especially visits to casinos with Hannah in his later years. He made people laugh trying to catch fish with a sombrero, making Jerry Lewis faces or telling jokes like you know the one about the leader of the tribe who lost his way? He will be remembered as a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend who lived life to the fullest. He had an easy-going personality and could make anyone smile just by talking to him. He never met a stranger. He made the world a better place. He is survived by his devoted wife Hannah and her 3 children, Donna, Patricia & Chris and his 3 daughters Terry, Rebecca, & Roberta. He leaves behind 17 grandchildren: Jacob, Kahea, Sara, Brandon, Michael, Aleene, Ariana, Andrea, Alexia, Ethan, James, Sara, Julie, Amanda, Megan, Kristina, Kailey and 4 great-grandchildren. His siblings: Jose, Hector Sr, Javier, Tony Morales and sister Lourdes Sanchez. His time on earth was cut short due to a brief illness and his untimely departure leaves us longing to hear his voice again. He was loved by many and will be sorely missed. He will lie in rest for those who wish to pay their respect via Facebook live stream linked from the Hillcrest Funeral Home, El Paso Facebook page on Friday, 7/24 from 1:30pm-4:00pm MST. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no in-person visits will be allowed.