Roberto Guerrero



El Paso - Roberto Guerrero, born January 12, 1941. Our dear Bobby left us on July 10, 2019. He was born and raised in El Paso and was a proud alumnus of Bowie High School. He worked with the Coca-Cola company and as a long-distance and local truckdriver after over 40 years before retiring to enjoy fishing, travel, and becoming a great cook. He was a hard, dedicated father and worker who raised his family with his wife, and he was a great big brother. A classic movie buff, he had an encyclopedic knowledge of Hollywood films. A sharp poker player, he outsmarted many at the table. He enjoyed dancing, bowling, doodling cartoons and holiday cards, and watching his Cowboys and Yankees. He lived life without hesitations, always had a smile, joked with everyone, and made friends easily. He was always available to lend a hand and help others. Always happy and kind, he didn't let life's pressures take him down, as his motto was "Don't worry, be Happy!" He bravely faced his final medical complications with grace and courage. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Guerrero, parents Tomasa and Martin Guerrero Sr., and sister Irma Gonzalez. He is survived by his sister Alicia Guerrero, brother Martin Guerrero Jr. M.D., loving companion Blanca Reyes, five step-children (Ronney, Rudy, Richard, Rosie, and Eddie), numerous step-grandchildren and step-greatgrandchildren, two nieces (Patsy and Grace), five grandnephews/nieces, numerous great-grandnephews/nieces, and numerous cousins. The large hole in our hearts will be filled with his love and memories. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Tuesday, July 16 at 9:30 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with interment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915) 598-3332 Published in El Paso Times on July 14, 2019