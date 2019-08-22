Resources
Roberto "Uncle Bob" Hernandez


1964 - 2019
Roberto "Uncle Bob" Hernandez Obituary
Roberto "Uncle Bob" Hernandez

El Paso - Roberto Hernandez "Uncle Bob" 55 From El Paso, TX, born 3-29-64 passed away 8-11-19. Joining his parents Salvador & Guadalupe Hernandez in Heaven. Survived by 4 sisters Cruz, Rosie, Norma, & Esther, 3 brothers-in-laws Felix, Abel, & Jose 1 nephew Marcos, 5 nieces, Aggie, Brenda, Sophia, Gina & Abby 7 grandnephews & 1 grandniece, I uncle and 4 aunts, 21 cousins. He was a Journeyman worked as a mechanic for 19 years at Moreno's Auto Service. Pallbearers Abel, Marcos, Felix, Efrain, Fernando, Gabriel, Jesus & Timothy
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 22, 2019
