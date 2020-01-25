Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Roberto Juarez Obituary
Roberto Juarez

El Paso - Beloved husband, father and grandfather Roberto Juarez went to be with our Lord on January 23, 2020. Roberto proudly served in the Army National Guard and Army Reserve. He is preceded in death by his father, Gregorio. Left to cherish his memories are wife, Magdalena; sons, Rene (Amy), Esteban (Janna), Adrian (Naomi); 9 grandchildren; mother, Dorothy, brothers, Joe, Albert, Raymundo; sisters, Esther Peters and Christine Henry. Gathering of remembrance will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 6-9pm at Sunset Funeral Home East with a prayer service at 7pm.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
