|
|
Roberto Lara
El Paso - Mr. Roberto (Bobby) Lara passed away unexpectedly at his home in Clint, Texas on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Bobby was born on August 29, 1949 in Fabens, Texas. He was preceded in death by parents, Eufemio and Julia Lara, and brother, Agustin Lara. Bobby began his career in 1972 following his graduation from UTEP. He taught in the San Elizario, Ft. Hancock, and Ysleta school districts. After obtaining his Masters of Ed. Administration degree, he became Assistant Principal at J.M. Hanks High School then later at Bel Air High School. He retired in 2004 after a rewarding 32 year career in eduction. Always the advocate for quality education, Bobby served on the Clint ISD school board eighteen years. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Bernadette Villa (husband Ricardo), grandchildren Hector Miley and Isabel Herrera,Alexandria, Rick, and Enrique Villa. Also brothers Manuel (Becky), Hector (Judy), and Saul (Linda) Lara and sisters Teresa (Adolfo) Artalejo, Irene (Jorge) Hernandez, and Hope Gomez. Bobby shared his unique sense of humor with his family including many nieces and nephews who cherish his memory. Bobby's interests included woodworking, billiards, fishing and sports. He was an avid fan of Dallas Cowboys and loyal supporter of UTEP Miners. Visitation from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Friday Oct. 4 ,2019 with rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday Oct 5, 2019 followed by burial at Clint Cemetery. All services will be held in San Lorenzo Catholic Church, Clint, Texas.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 3, 2019