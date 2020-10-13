1/1
Roberto Loya Jr.
Roberto Loya Jr.

El Paso - Roberto Loya, 35 was called home to be with our Lord on October 8, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Jennifer Loya, his parents: Roberto and Blanca Loya and his sister Maria Teresa Loya.

Robert will be deeply missed by numerous family and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at Hillcrest funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina from 9:00am to 1:00pm with a Vigil at 11:30am Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery at 1:30PM..

Services entrusted by Hillcrest Funeral Home. A "Dignity" Memorial Provider.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
9155983332
