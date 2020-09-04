1/1
Roberto M. "Bobby" Duran
1939 - 2020
Roberto M. Duran (Bobby)

Roberto M. Duran (Bobby), age 81, of El Paso, Texas passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Roberto was born February 16, 1939 to Petra M. Duran and Juan P. Duran.

Bobby was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Bobby is survived by daughter Marie Y. Aguirre (Bert); daughter Rose Marie Pavia; son George Duran (Rosa); and son Robert Duran Jr.; brother Arturo Duran, sister Josefina Lucero and sister Dr. Elva Duran; grandkids Erika Garcia (Jose), Brock Monsisvais, Jesse Duran, Adriana Aguirre, Joshua Duran, Isabel Duran, Alyssa Duran, Robert Duran III, great grandkids Samantha Garcia, Maribel Garcia, Marissa Abeyeta, Xavier Monsisvais, Isabella Simental, Carlos Abeyeta and Sophia Aguirre.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents Juan P. Duran and Petra M. Duran.

Bobby also leaves behind lots of nieces and nephews to cherish his memory.

Bobby was a race car fan and owned his own race car known as the "Blue Streak" which was a 1969 Chevelle. He then went on to own a 1986 SS Monte Carlo that he entered in many car shows and won several trophies. He was self-employed and had his own garage "Bob's Garage" in Canutillo, Texas. He retired from CISD where he was a mechanic for the school bus fleet.

A Special thank you to his hospice nurse Lauren Alvarez and to the staff at Center for Compassionate Care Center West.

Visitation; Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home West located at 5054 Doniphan Dr. El Paso, TX. from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with Vigil Service at 7:00 PM. Funeral Service to follow on Wednesday at 10:00 AM at Hillcrest West with Committal Service to follow at Memory Gardens of the Valley, 4900 Mc Nutt Rd in Santa Teresa, NM.

Due Covid 19 restrictions, Services for Mr. Duran will be private for family and friends. A Facebook Live Streaming will be Available during service times.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hillcrestfhwest.com for the DURAN family.






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
SEP
8
Vigil
07:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
SEP
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
