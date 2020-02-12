Services
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Cristo Rey Catholic Church
8011 Williamette Ave
El Paso, TX
View Map
1920 - 2020
El Paso - Age 99, of El Paso, Texas passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Born on August 12, 1920, son of Celso and Petra Jacquez. Beloved husband of of Maria De Los Angeles Jacquez. Loving father of Robert Jr., Celso, Jacquelina, Luis, Ricardo, Lilia, Cecilia, Martha , Luz Elena, Graciela, Angelica, Fernando, Maria Teresa, Francis, Francisco, and Angel. He is preceded in death by his first two wives Maria Guadalupe Jacquez, Maria Teresa Jacquez and his son, Celso, his grandaughters, Bellamie Aracelie, Elainne and grandson, Adam. He is survived by his 15 children, 38 grandchildren, and 36 grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. Family and friends are welcome to Rosary Service at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana on Sunday, Februay 16, 2020 at 7 P.M. El Paso, Texas 79903. Funeral Mass will be held at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 8011 Williamette Ave, on Monday February 17, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. El Paso, Texas 79907.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020
