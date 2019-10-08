|
Roberto M. Lerma
El Paso - ROBERTO M. LERMA, 74, loving dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa passed away and joined the love of his life, our mom, Magdalena C. Lerma, on October 5, 2019. Dad was a loyal and faithful servant of God who always worked to help others. He was member of the Boys and Girls Club, the Knights of Columbus, Jefferson-Exes Association, and the Lancers Club. Our pops was a former President of the Ysleta School Board who championed relentlessly for social justice, especially for providing ALL children equal access to a world class education. One of dad's goals was to create safe spaces which would cultivate and inspire teachers and students. During his tenure on the school board, many schools south of the freeway received much needed renovations. Riverside High School's campus was remodeled to reflect the beautiful community in which it served. His motto, "The Future is Now!" inspired the Technology Magnet Program in the 1990's, and later the Socratic Institute for teachers. His many acts of service to others created ripples that will last many lifetimes. Left to continue his acts of service are his children, M. Lorena Lerma (Rosi Carrasco), Griselda Y. Lerma, Rodolfo R. Lerma, P. Veronica Lerma, David A. Lerma (Jaclynn); his grandchildren: Eduardo, Eric, Esteban (Ursula), Evan, Emanuel, Dyanna, Celeste, Isabella, Anahi, Cristian, Mateo, Lorenzo, Magdalena; and his great-grandchildren: Ethan, Eian, Emmett, and Eleanore. Dad was also survived by his siblings, Eduardo Lerma, Rodolfo Lerma, Edna Smith, and Ruben Lerma. Our promise to our dad and first educator is to always be kind and help others; and "Be a nuisance where it counts. Do your part to inform and stimulate the public to join your action. Be depressed, discouraged, and disappointed at failure and the disheartening effects of ignorance, greed, corruption and bad politics—BUT NEVER GIVE UP." "What then shall we say to this? If God is for us, who can be against us?" (Romans 8:31) Orale! Visitation will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. at Evergreen-East Funeral Home at 12400 E. Montana. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier, 510 S. Latta Street with Father Allan Alaka officiating, and internment following at Evergreen Cemetery East, 12400 Montana, El Paso, Texas. Service under the direction of Evergreen-East Funeral Home
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 8, 2019