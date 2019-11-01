|
Roberto Martinez
El Paso - ROBERTO MARTINEZ entered into the hands of his Lord on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the age of 85. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and will be greatly missed. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp and a longtime mentor and educator in the El Paso Community. He is survived by his loving wife Lupe Ramos Martinez, his beloved children; BG (Ret) Robert Anthony Martinez (Linda), Sylvia Yvonne Mueller (Bill), Cynthia Annette Martinez, Melissa Myra Martinez, his loving siblings; Consuelo "Connie" Calvaruso, Manuel "Miko" Martinez, Jesus "Junior" Martinez, his loving grandchildren; Nicholas A. Martinez, Mathew K. Martinez, Allison Mueller Rodgers, Kyle Mueller, Olivia Mueller, Robert James Martinez III, beloved great-grandchildren; Hudson, Adler, Graham, Beckett and Camden Rodgers. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 6:00PM to 9:00PM, with Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:30AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1551 Belvidere. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 1:30PM, with Marine Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019