Roberto Martínez



Our loving father, Roberto Martínez, a formidable and strong willed, yet quiet man passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020 at home, with his wife of 64 years sitting next to him, holding his hand.



In addition to his wife, Elisa A. Martínez, he is survived by daughters Elisa Barton (Jim), Marta V. Martínez (Patrick) of Warwick, Rhode Island, Mercedes Hernández, Monica A. Martínez (Eddie) of Phoenix, Arizona, and Analissa C. Martínez (Rocco) of Milford, Connecticut; grandchildren Sofia Jácquez, Victor Jácquez, Alejandro Márquez, Sara Barton, José Youngs, Miguel Youngs, Pablo Youngs, Alfonso Hernández, Daniel Hernández, Carlos Hernández, Manuel Hernández, Roberto Villavicencio and six great- grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his only son Roberto Miguel "Chacho" Martínez.



Born on May 12, 1932, our father was a scholarly man of quiet integrity who valued education. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, worked hard while putting himself through college to became a teacher, then earned a Master's Degree and worked as Special Education Head Counselor for EPISD's West Area until he retired in 2002. He attended and graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso, Our Lady of the Lake College in San Antonio, the University of Texas at Austin, and the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. He continued his education even after he retired.



He felt that his most important job was that of husband and father, and one of his major goals was to make each of his children independent. To that end he attended to each of us as the individuals we were; he taught through example and if you had a question, he had an answer drawn from a lifetime of introspection and acquired wisdom. He offered thoughtful advice if you asked. He was a man of few words, yet he spoke loudly through his actions.



His Catholic faith was very central to his life and it lent him gravity and a very strong moral center. When he talked, he did so quietly, but first he listened. He loved to read and after his retirement, was often seen in his favorite chair with books scattered around him, which led to some thoughtful conversations about life, philosophy and culture. He took us to museums, movies, the circus, the library, concerts, opera, sporting events at the Coliseum. He would often fill his car with our childhood friends for a day at the pool and took us on long drives that always ended with a stop to get a "raspa."



He inspired us to be authentic. He had a sense of humor, loved to play with words in two languages and knew how to fit into the complex social dynamics of this border town he called home. He had good friends and knew how to enjoy life in his own quiet way. He took care of his wife and children in the best way he could. He left love, lessons, books and memories for all of us blessed to know him.



We celebrate his life even as we mourn his passing, and find solace knowing that he and Chacho are together sharing another meal, another Negra Modelo.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Roberto Martínez to: Sisters of Perpetual Adoration Christ the King Monastery, 145 North Cotton Street, El Paso, TX 79907.









