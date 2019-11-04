|
|
Roberto "Don Roberto" Mata
El Paso - Roberto Mata born August 17, 1923 in Cuauhtemoc, Chihuahua passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on November 2, 2019. Don Roberto had a firm understanding of what was important - the simplicity of living his life and being surrounded by those he loved. Don Roberto's most proud achievement was being married to his wife Paulita. Through 75 years of marriage she supported him in all of his glory during his heyday and during their last days together she was there for him spiritually, physically, and mentally. Don Roberto was a strong and proud patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, a good father, grandfather, and great-great grandfather who did his best to teach and guide his family with faith and honor. At the age of 16 he immigrated to the United States in the Brazero program. A rancher at heart he settled in a small ranch in New Mexico surrounded by his horses, cows, chickens and roosters shaded by his beloved pecan orchard. Don Roberto started a construction legacy that continues to this day now run by his grandchildren. Don Roberto was a man who always stood with integrity, dignity, and honesty. He is greatly loved and will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his daughter Alicia and he is survived by his wife Paulita, his children: Enrique (Lupe), Carmen (Juan Escobedo), Aurelia, Roberto (MaryAlice) Esteban (Maria), Lorenzo (Rebecca),Jose Luis (Mercy), MaryAnn (Tony Castillo), 27 Grandchildren, 48 Great Grandchildren and 6 Great-Great Grandchildren. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am with a Vigil/Rosary at 11:00 am, Eulogy at 12:00 pm and a Funeral Mass at 12:30pm on Tuesday, November 05, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Mission, 568 Lisa Drive. Committal Service to follow at 1:30 PM at Desert View Cemetery, 450 E. Lisa Drive. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019