Roberto Miguel Martínez
El Paso - Our beloved brother, Roberto Miguel Martínez, known to all as "Chacho" died unexpectedly on July 8, 2020 at the age of 55. He was a life-long resident of El Paso, TX. Our family was raised in Sunset Heights, where Chacho's heart remained even after we moved away.
He is survived by parents Roberto and Elisa Martínez; sisters: Elisa Barton (Jim), Marta V. Martínez (Patrick) of Warwick, RI, Mercedes Hernández, Monica A. Martínez (Lalo) of Phoenix, AZ and Analissa C. Martínez (Rocco) of Milford, CT.
Chacho was born on October 10, 1964. He graduated from El Paso High in 1982 and was Logistics Coordinator and business partner at 3PL Solutions, LLC.
Chacho spent the last few years selflessly taking care of our parents. He quarantined with them, assisting with shopping, cooking and helping our father who is suffering from Alzheimer's.
He was a good man with a social conscious, kind and generous; compassionate, thoughtful, funny; he was gentle and quiet, but attentive.
Chacho had a passion for music and a song for every occasion. He especially loved the music of The Beatles, and he cried the day John Lennon died. He was also a fan of the Blues, Pepe Aguilar, boots, a cold Negra Modelo, the Cowboys and the Yankees (much to the chagrin of his Red Sox family members). He loved to hang with his cuñados and his cousins. He had a family of friends, and as quiet as he was he managed to find himself the focal point of social occasions.
He often left without telling anyone — this came to be known as "pulling a Chacho." Well, he pulled a final Chacho on us. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends — the son, brother, cousin, partner, friend, poet, prankster has silently left the room for the last time.
A memorial service will scheduled at a future time, when we can all come together and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the El Paso Alzheimer's Association
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Roberto Martínez to:
Sisters of Perpetual Adoration
Christ the King Monastery
145 North Cotton Street
El Paso, TX 79907