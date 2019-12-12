|
|
Roberto Ovalle
El Paso - Roberto Ovalle, 78, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Roberto retired from Phelps Dodge Refinery after 38 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Isabel Ovalle. Roberto is survived by his children Luis Enrique Ovalle, Rosa Maria Mora, Irene Ovalle-Valdez, Gilbert Ovalle and Maribel Ovalle, 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, his sisters Josefina Rodriguez and Virginia Pinon, brothers Arturo, Salvador and Antonio Ovalle. Roberto was Visitation will be held Friday, December 13th from 5 pm to 9 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, with Vigil at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, December 14th at 10:30 am at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 408 Park St. followed by burial at Memorial Pines Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019