Roberto Portillo
Roberto Portillo

El Paso - Roberto Portillo Sr., loving father, family man, great friend, world traveler, and hall of fame casino player, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in El Paso, Texas at the age of 78.

He is survived by his wife, Elvia (Teruel) Portillo; his children, Edna Montoya, Edith Morales, Roberto Portillo Jr., Eunice Portillo, and Rogelio Portillo; grandchildren, Estefania Swinty, Roberto Portillo III, Isabella Morales, Camila Morales, Roma Bramlette, Drako Montoya, Frida Montoya, Chavela Montoya, Romeo Morales, and Jessica Swinty; daughter in law, Elizabeth Portillo; sons in law, Eduardo Morales, Juan Jose Montoya, and Eric Swinty; and many, many close friends and family.

Born in San Francisco del Oro, Chihuahua, Mexico, son of Jose de la Luz and Altagracia Portillo, he resided in both Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua and El Paso, Texas.

Roberto had a passion for cars, casinos, dominoes, was a great conversationalist, and lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed fine cuisine, parties, and gatherings with family and friends. His vivacious and giving spirit will be missed by many.

Even though Roberto was taken too soon, he lived an extraordinary life surrounded by people who adored him.

Please join us as we celebrate this special person's life at at Crestview Funeral Home, 1462 N. Zaragoza in El Paso, Texas.

Public visitation: Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM; Celebration of Life Service at 7:00PM.

Funeral services: Wednesday, September 30th at 11:30AM. He will be laid to rest at Mt. Carmel Cemetery at 1:00PM.






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
SEP
29
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
SEP
30
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Crestview Funeral Home
SEP
30
Burial
01:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
9158561400
