Roberto Rafael Suarez-Diaz
1942 - 2020
Roberto Rafael Suarez-Diaz

El Paso - Roberto Rafael Suarez-Diaz, 77, passed away on August 6, 2020.

Roberto, was born in Cayey, Puerto Rico on October 11, 1942. In 1961, he married and enlisted in the Army where he proudly served his country for 22 years and continued to serve his community thereafter.

Roberto was preceded in death by his parents; Luis and Maria Suarez, daughter Evelyn M. Espinoza, son Roberto R. Suarez Jr., sister Lillian Febles and brothers Luis Angel and Hector Suarez. He is survived by his ex-wife Tere Suarez, sisters Esther Colon and Norma Suarez, son Jeff Suarez, daughter Wanda Reyes, daughter-in-law Amelia Suarez, son-in-law Jim Reyes, grandchildren Elijah Espinoza, Matthew, Jacob and Kiara Reyes, grandchild-in-law Donree Espinoza, great grandchild Emry Espinoza and many nieces and nephews.

Roberto's biggest pride and joy was his family. He enjoyed having everyone together, laughing and having a good time. He also loved spending time and caring for his dog Dingo. He was a very caring, loving and supportive man who donated to those in need and various organizations.

Visitation and Rosary will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive.

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (Private Family)

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM (Visitation)

Please visit his online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
