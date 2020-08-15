Roberto Ramirez Jr.El Paso - It is with a heavy heart that we said our last earthly goodbye to Robert "Rob" Ramirez, 72, as he passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 7th. He was a lifelong resident of El Paso, TX who fondly recounted stories of his youth with his Grandma Yaya. Before serving in the Navy and fighting in the Vietnam War, Rob attended El Paso Tech High School where he played football. It would be many years later that he would attend his high school reunion and would meet his wife of nearly 27 years, Barbara. Upon being discharged from the Navy, he attended UTEP where he earned a Bachelors of Science in Social Work. He affected the lives of many as a social worker with Communities in Schools (CIS), working under Robert Shaw, for whom he had utmost respect, tirelessly helping local youth through his service. In addition to serving his community through his work, he was also an active member of LULAC where he helped to raise thousands of dollars for scholarships by assisting in their annual Fiesta De Las Flores event. He was also a devout Catholic and was very proud of having become an ACTS brother through the Cristo Rey ACTS Retreats. In his personal life, Barbara will always remember him as great dancer, swaying to their song "Only You". His grandchildren will always carry his doting love in their hearts and remember the countless trips to Build-A-Bear he would spoil them with. He faced many friendly oppositions and bets as the only Green Bay Packer fan in a family of Cowboys' fans, very often getting the last laugh. His family will also remember his "schedules" on the annual family vacation to Puerto Penasco as he became the only "drill sergeant" on the beach. With his beloved godson, Angel, he shared his love for their dogs who he cared for whole heartedly. His big heart was evident in the way he became a father figure to several of his nieces and nephews. As the oldest of four siblings, he will be remembered as the big brother who always looked out for the younger ones. Although he was not very political, he was looking forward to this year's presidential election to vote out the current administration and replace him with a better president for the country he loved and served. He is survived by his three siblings: Ruben Serrano (Becky), Martha Brown, Susie Vega (Tony); many nieces and nephews; 5 grandchildren and one great granddaughter; two sons, Louie Velez and Rene Velez (Arleen); and his loving wife, Barbara. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Josh R.N., Mario and Cruzita, for the patience and tender care in his final days. And lastly to the ACTS community for their prayers, love and support through his illness, especially Johnny Martinez. Visitation: Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 9:00am to 12:30pm with Rosary at 11:30am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Graveside Service with Military Honors to follow at 1:00pm at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.