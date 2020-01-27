|
Roberto Rojo Herrera
Mexico - Roberto Rojo Herrera, 83, peacefully passed away on January 25, 2020, after undergoing dialysis for six years. He was surrounded by his family, and a lot of love while playing his favorite music. He was born in La Junta, Chihuahua, Mexico on June 12, 1936, and proudly served in the US Army. He was an Army Combat Medic and did one Tour of Korea. During his career, he was an X-ray Technician, and was promoted to an X-ray Instructor at William Beaumont Army Medical Center at Fort Bliss, Texas. After retirement at the age of 78, he volunteered at the Chamizal National Memorial. He is survived by his wife Maria Elvira, and his children & their spouses Rosalinda & Richard Guerra, Roberto & Juanis Rojo, Ricardo Rojo, and Roxana & Tony Yantos. He is also survived by his sister Graciela Rojo de Silva, six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. He had a great smile and charismatic personality. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family, having cookouts, and gardening or "digging holes" like he used to say. He will be missed by so many who knew him. We love you, Pops!
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30th at 11 am at Funeraria del Angel Central (Martin Funeral Home) 3839 Montana Avenue, El Paso, TX 79903 (915) 566-3955 with rosary at 12 pm officiated by Deacon Jim Szostek, followed by eulogies by family and friends, and a funeral procession to Ft. Bliss National Cemetery for burial at 2:30 pm with military honors. The family will be receiving friends at their home for a reception at 4 pm.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020