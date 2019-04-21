Roberto Valles



El Paso - Roberto "Beto" Valles, 92, was blessed to join our Lord on April 15, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1927 to Roberto and Elisa Valles in Santa Barbara, Chihuahua, Mexico. In 1955, "Beto" married his soulmate Luz Elena Aguilera. They moved to El Paso, Texas in 1964. As a mechanical-plumbing design engineer Roberto worked on countless projects throughout the Southwest. He shared 52 beautiful years of marriage with Luz Elena and together raised six amazing children. "Beto" was a master story teller and an avid model airplane hobbyist. He will be celebrating Easter in heaven with his parents, Roberto and Elisa, and sisters, Licha and Gela, his wife Luz Elena and his daughter Luz Elena. He is survived by his sons Robert, Louie, Eddi, Carlos, and Mundo as well as his 10 grandchildren: Megan, Victoria, Valeria, Amanda, Nicolas, Alison, Tiffany, Kristian, Cristina, and Jonathan and his two great grandchildren Vivian Arlene and Briell. Visitation will be Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5PM to 9PM at Hillcrest Funeral Home-East with the Rosary at 7PM. Funeral Mass will be at 12PM, Tuesday, April 23rd at St. Mark Catholic Church, 11700 Pebble Hills Blvd. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery East. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home, 915-598-3332. Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 21, 2019