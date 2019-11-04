|
Roberto "Casanga" Valverde
El Paso, Texas - Roberto "Casanga" Valverde 72, passed peacefully at his home on Saturday November 2, 2019 surrounded by his beloved family. He was born and raised in Smeltertown and was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Roberto served his country proudly during the Vietnam War in the 1st Infantry division and was a member of Post Willie Barraza 9173.
Roberto retired as a postal worker after 35 years of service here in El Paso, Tx . His beloved wife Rosa H. Valverde precedes him in death. He is survived by his sons; Alex Valverde and Roberto Valverde Jr. sister; Julieta V. Miranda, Brother; Francisco "Morgan" Valverde and many nieces and nephews. Roberto will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Visitation: Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Hillcrest Funeral Home West 5054 Doniphan Dr. from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with Vigil service to begin at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, November 8, at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Committal service to follow at Mt Carmel Cemetery.
Members of the family to serve as pallbearers, Alfredo Miranda, Rick Miranda, Tony Ornelas, Anthony Ornelas, Frank Valverde Jr. and Andrew Salas.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019