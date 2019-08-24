|
Roberto Viera
El Paso - Roberto (Rocco) Viera passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. He was born on September 22, 1929, at a picnic in Fabens, Texas, and was a lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas. He was the son of Genaro and Maria L. Viera. He attended Aoy School and was a proud graduate of Bowie High School. He received his Bachelor's degree from Texas Western College in 1952. He served in the U.S. Air Force and worked at White Sands Missile Range for over 30 years. He joined the Del Norte Lions Club and was a member for nearly 50 years. After his retirement he worked part time for the El Paso Center for the Deaf where he was able to help senior citizens with hearing problems. He then continued his work with the hearing impaired under La Fe Clinic until his passing. He also coached little league baseball for a few years. He was only happy when helping others of all ages. Roberto is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Graciela (Grace) A. Viera. They suffered the death of their first son who was still born. Surviving him are daughter, Cynthia Viera, Phd., sons Robert A. and Andy L. Viera, grandsons, Jimmy E. Bitticks (wife Christina) and Noah A. Viera, great grandchildren; Alyssa Nicole, Dylan Matthew, Nicholas Ryan and Conner Lucas Bitticks. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25th from 5 pm to 9 pm with Vigil at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue. Funeral Mass to take place on Monday, August 26th at 9:30 am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 9025 Diana Drive followed by burial at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with military honors at 10:30 am.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019