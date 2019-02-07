|
Rodney Oscar Davenport, 90, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. A life long resident of El Paso and Honored Ex of Ysleta High School. He had a long distinguished career as an antique dealer/appraiser and at the time of his passing he and his wife Chris operated Davenport Antiques in Canutillo. He was very involved in the El Paso County Historical Society, one of its first members and served on the board. Active in all Masonic bodies, he served as Potentate of the El Maida Shrine. As a Life Member of Lions International, he served as President of the Ysleta and El Paso Downtown clubs and as District Governor. He attended Trinity-First United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Chris, to whom he was a loving husband. Daughter Teri (Steve) of Houston, sons Stanley (Beverly) and Steve of Denver, Stuart (Sarah) of Las Cruces, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughters Vicki McKenna and Nancy Davenport, and his first wife Mary Kathryn Davenport. Memorial services will be this Saturday, February 9, at Trinity-First UMC 801 N. Mesa at 1:00PM. Reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the El Paso County Historical Society, the El Paso Downtown Lions Club or the El Maida Shrine. Rod will be laid to rest at Restlawn Cemetery, 4848 Alps.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019