Santa Fe - Rodney W. Crayne 59, passed away October 18, 2019 in Santa Fe, NM. A beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all the lives that he touched especially his family. His true passion was hunting, fishing and golf. He was a prior resident of El Paso, graduate from Ysleta High School where he played football, basketball and golf. He is preceded in death by his father Charles. His is survived by his mother Rosa, daughters Jamie, Veronica, Cheryl, brother Charles, sisters Glinda, Margaret and Cindy and 8 grandchildren. Visitation, rosary, and service on Tuesday, October 22 at 6:00 p.m at Berardinelli Funeral Home, Santa Fe. Burial on Wednesday, October 23 at 10:00 a.m. at Rosario Cementery. Reception to follow at Berardinelli Funeral Home.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019