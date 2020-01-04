|
Rodolfo A. Montoya
El Paso - Loving husband, father, grandfather and brother Rodolfo A. Montoya, 84, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Juanita R. Montoya; son Joshua Peña; daughters, Micaela Lopez, Jennie Duran (Jose), Linda Caballero, and Ruby Smalstig (Russell); siblings Salvador, Fernando, and Joe Montoya; sisters, Margarita Stapleton, Emma Luna, Lupe Wiebel and Estela Holguin. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5-9 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Funeral service Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at San Jose Chapel. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020