Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:30 AM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
El Paso - Loving husband, father, grandfather and brother Rodolfo A. Montoya, 84, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Juanita R. Montoya; son Joshua Peña; daughters, Micaela Lopez, Jennie Duran (Jose), Linda Caballero, and Ruby Smalstig (Russell); siblings Salvador, Fernando, and Joe Montoya; sisters, Margarita Stapleton, Emma Luna, Lupe Wiebel and Estela Holguin. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5-9 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Funeral service Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at San Jose Chapel. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
