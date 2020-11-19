1/1
Rodolfo C. Cruz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodolfo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodolfo C. Cruz

El Paso - Rudy Cruz was born in El Paso, Texas in 1955 and a proud member of the Tigua Tribe. He served as a Tribal Councilman and sat on several committees.

Rudy was the Owner of Sun City Installations for 35 years and a lifelong resident of Socorro. He was known for his sense of humor, kind nature and generosity. Rudy is survived by his wife Cory of 43 years, son Rudy Jr. & Nadia Cruz, daughter Mona Jean & Jaime Cazares. Grandchildren: Mauricio, Naylea, Emilio, Dominik and Luka. Great grandchildren: Sam, Bonnie and Clyde.

He will be missed by many.

Dad, We Love You!

A visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM with a rosary starting at 3:00 PM and a mass starting at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home- Americas, 9521 North Loop Drive. A graveside will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services Entrusted To Sunset Funeral Home- Americas.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
(915) 858-4408
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved