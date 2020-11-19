Rodolfo C. CruzEl Paso - Rudy Cruz was born in El Paso, Texas in 1955 and a proud member of the Tigua Tribe. He served as a Tribal Councilman and sat on several committees.Rudy was the Owner of Sun City Installations for 35 years and a lifelong resident of Socorro. He was known for his sense of humor, kind nature and generosity. Rudy is survived by his wife Cory of 43 years, son Rudy Jr. & Nadia Cruz, daughter Mona Jean & Jaime Cazares. Grandchildren: Mauricio, Naylea, Emilio, Dominik and Luka. Great grandchildren: Sam, Bonnie and Clyde.He will be missed by many.Dad, We Love You!A visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM with a rosary starting at 3:00 PM and a mass starting at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home- Americas, 9521 North Loop Drive. A graveside will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services Entrusted To Sunset Funeral Home- Americas.