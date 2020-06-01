Rodolfo "Rudy" GaytanEl Paso - Rodolfo "Rudy" Gaytan, 88, passed away on May 30, 2020. He was born and raised in El Paso as one of nine siblings. He served in the U.S. Army as part of the 508th Airborne Regimental Combat Team. He worked for over 30 years for Wholesome and Borden dairies, while simultaneously raising and selling livestock.Rudy will be remembered as a hardworking father and husband who provided well for his family and as someone who spoke through his actions. He had a soft spot for dogs and was accompanied in his later years by his faithful companions Petunia and Chiquita at his side.He was preceded in death by his son Rudy Jr., daughter Sylvia, and his parents Feliciano and Amelia. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Esther; sons Robert, Samuel, and Adrian; siblings Lupe, Luz, Mary, Tencha, Norma, Elva, Fernando, and Lorenzo; and by numerous nephews and nieces.We would like to thank everyone for their support and friendship during this time. Special thanks to Fidel Hernandez, Jr. for his loyal friendship throughout the decades. Also, thanks to Virginia Abilez for her unwavering support.We are comforted knowing you are at peace and accompanied by your loved ones and "Chester Ave. neighbors. See you down the road.olfo "Rudy" Gaytan, 88, passed away on May 30, 2020. He was born and raised in El Paso as one of nine siblings. He served in the U.S. Army as part of the 508th Airborne Regimental Combat Team. He worked for over 30 years for Wholesome and Borden dairies, while simultaneously raising and selling livestock.Rudy will be remembered as a hardworking father and husband who provided well for his family and as someone who spoke through his actions. He had a soft spot for dogs and was accompanied in his later years by his faithful companions Petunia and Chiquita at his side.He was preceded in death by his son Rudy Jr., daughter Sylvia, and his parents Feliciano and Amelia. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Esther; sons Robert, Samuel, and Adrian; siblings Lupe, Luz, Mary, Tencha, Norma, Elva, Fernando, and Lorenzo; and by numerous nephews and nieces.We would like to thank everyone for their support and friendship during this time. Special thanks to Fidel Hernandez, Jr. for his loyal friendship throughout the decades. Also, thanks to Virginia Abilez for her unwavering support.We are comforted knowing you are at peace and accompanied by your loved ones and "Chester Ave. neighbors. See you down the road.