Rodolfo HernandezEl Paso - Rodolfo "Chopy" Hernandez, 73, passed away on October 25, 2020.Chopy was born in El Paso, Texas on June 2, 1947. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1966. Chopy was a proud member of Bowie high 60's committee.Chopy was preceded in death by his parents; Cruz and Josefina Hernandez, brothers; Salvador and Roberto, Sisters; Eva, Emilia and Elodia. He leaves behind his wife of 48 years Socorro, son; Rodolfo "Chapito", daughters; Veronica and Martina, granddaughters, Emma and Camila, brother; Cruz Hernandez, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.Chopy was the life of the party. A very caring, loveable, full of life father who gave everything to everyone. His contagious laugh and smile were unpredictable. Chopy was a proud graduate of Bowie High school, and he would always chant the Bowie fight song at all our gatherings. In his words, "we are loyal to you Bowie High. Once a Bear, Always a Bear".His Viewing will be held at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass on Monday November 2, 2020 from 1:00pm-4:00pm with a Rosary at 2:00pm. Burial will be at 10:00am Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 131 S. Zaragoza. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net