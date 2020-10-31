Rodolfo Hernandez
El Paso - Rodolfo "Chopy" Hernandez, 73, passed away on October 25, 2020.
Chopy was born in El Paso, Texas on June 2, 1947. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1966. Chopy was a proud member of Bowie high 60's committee.
Chopy was preceded in death by his parents; Cruz and Josefina Hernandez, brothers; Salvador and Roberto, Sisters; Eva, Emilia and Elodia. He leaves behind his wife of 48 years Socorro, son; Rodolfo "Chapito", daughters; Veronica and Martina, granddaughters, Emma and Camila, brother; Cruz Hernandez, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Chopy was the life of the party. A very caring, loveable, full of life father who gave everything to everyone. His contagious laugh and smile were unpredictable. Chopy was a proud graduate of Bowie High school, and he would always chant the Bowie fight song at all our gatherings. In his words, "we are loyal to you Bowie High. Once a Bear, Always a Bear".
His Viewing will be held at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass on Monday November 2, 2020 from 1:00pm-4:00pm with a Rosary at 2:00pm. Burial will be at 10:00am Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 131 S. Zaragoza. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
.