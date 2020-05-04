|
|
Rodolfo M. Gonzalez
El Paso - Rodolfo M. "Beto" Gonzalez, 92, of El Paso, Texas, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home with his daughter Gloria by his side on May 2, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Born May 28, 1927 in San Elizario, Texas, he was predeceased by his parents Tomas and Francisca Gonzalez, his wife of 63 years, Aurora Gonzalez, his siblings, Alejandro, Raymundo, Romelia He was kind and giving of himself always willing and going out of his way to help others. Rodolfo was a Sun Metro Coach Operator for thirty years for City of El Paso and for E.P.I.S.D.
Survivors include his daughter, Gloria B., his son Rodolfo Jr., daughter Irma and son Ricardo, six grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and sister, Josefina Gonzalez. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home East. A Dignity Memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from May 4 to May 6, 2020