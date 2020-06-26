Rodolfo "Fito" Martinez
El Paso - On Sunday, June 21st, 2020, Rodolfo "Fito" Martinez was called home at the age of 89. He passed away resting at home surrounded by family and friends. Fito was a lifelong resident of El Paso, except for time while in the military. He was born on July 29th of 1930 to Jesus and Josefa Martinez. He served in the United States Army as a paratrooper with the 11th Airborne Division and was also a qualified glider-man. Fito worked for Merchants Truck Line for 35 years retiring in 1993. He was a Bowie High School Alumni, an El Paso Teamster, and member of Benavidez Patterson All Airborne Chapter with fifteen years as part of their Color Guard. Fito was never at loss of words to make his feelings heard. His colorful language and wise sayings will always echo in our minds and hearts putting a smile on our faces. He is survived by his loving wife, Eligia Martinez; siblings, Martha Rodriguez, Jesus Martinez, and Irma Briones; children, Silvia Martinez, Zandra Martinez, Deborah Fillyaw, Vangie Hemphill, Brittanie Martinez, Gilbert Duran, and Elisabeth Perez; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and other beloved extended relatives and friends. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 4:00 PM, with Rosary at 3:00 PM, Monday, June 29, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast 4631 Hondo Pass. Scripture Service will be at 9:00 AM, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Committal Service will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.