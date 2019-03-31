|
Rodolfo Olivas
El Paso - Rodolfo Olivas, 65 returned home Sunday, March 24, 2019. Rudy, (Crocket) was born in El Paso, Texas September 7, 1953. He graduated from Austin High School, and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked at Atlantic Aviation for 29 years, where he had very good friends. Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Rosalia Olivas, sisters; Maria Olivas and Vicenta Salas, brothers; Esteban and Jose Olivas. He is survived by his wife Romelia Olivas, son; Roman, daughters; Cynthia, Lesliegh and Rebecca, 6 stepchildren; Jorge, Michael, Joey, Mark, Monique, Armand and numerous grand and great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his brothers; Enrique, Manuel Jr., Armando, Salvador and Jose II, sisters; Paula Velasquez, Guadalupe Hernandez, Rosamaria and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm on Tuesday, April 02, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Funeral Service will begin at 10:00am on Wednesday, April 03,2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Interment will be at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 31, 2019