Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
6:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
1942 - 2020
El Paso - Rodolfo R. Ramirez, 77, born April 30, 1942, passed away on March 10, 2020. He was a retired journalism teacher who served Fabens Independent School District and El Paso Independent School District and a graduate of Texas Western College. He is preceded in death by his mother, Soledad Ramirez, and father, Lorenzo G. Ramirez. He is survived by his stepmother, Teresa Ramirez; two brothers: Lorenzo Ramirez Jr. and Omar Ramirez; sister-in-law, Rosa Isela Ramirez. He is also survived by nephews: Lorenzo Ramirez III(Cindy), Shane Ramirez(Monica), Erik Ramirez(Erica); and twelve great nephews: Brianna, Jubilee, Josaiah, Izaiah, Heavenly, Sienna, Saree, Abram, Kaylee, Dante, Leah, and Athena. Visitation will be from 5pm-7pm with a rosary at 6pm Friday, March 20, 2020 at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. 79935.
