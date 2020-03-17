|
Rodolfo R. Ramirez
El Paso - Rodolfo R. Ramirez, 77, born April 30, 1942, passed away on March 10, 2020. He was a retired journalism teacher who served Fabens Independent School District and El Paso Independent School District and a graduate of Texas Western College. He is preceded in death by his mother, Soledad Ramirez, and father, Lorenzo G. Ramirez. He is survived by his stepmother, Teresa Ramirez; two brothers: Lorenzo Ramirez Jr. and Omar Ramirez; sister-in-law, Rosa Isela Ramirez. He is also survived by nephews: Lorenzo Ramirez III(Cindy), Shane Ramirez(Monica), Erik Ramirez(Erica); and twelve great nephews: Brianna, Jubilee, Josaiah, Izaiah, Heavenly, Sienna, Saree, Abram, Kaylee, Dante, Leah, and Athena. Visitation will be from 5pm-7pm with a rosary at 6pm Friday, March 20, 2020 at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. 79935.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020