|
|
Rodolfo Rico Telles Sr.
El Paso - On Wednesday morning, August 7th, 2019, Rodolfo Rico Telles Sr. died peacefully at home in the company of his wife of 60 years, Maria Soccoro, his eldest son Rodolfo Jr., and his daughter Sandra. Rodolfo, known to many as Rudy, was born to Manuela Rico and Indalecio Telles in 1939 and was raised on the south side of El Paso as the youngest of 9 siblings. He graduated from Jefferson high school in 1958 and excelled in his studies. Rudy always had an entrepreneurial spirit and made a career out of repairing manual and electronic typewriters in his early twenties. He was employed by the El Paso Independent School District as an office machine technician and supervisor for 27 years.
He leaves behind his eldest son Rodolfo Telles Jr. and daughter in-law Carmen Telles, his daughter Sandra Elizabeth Deitrick, and youngest son Richard Rico Telles and daughter in-law Minerva Telles. He was also a dedicated grandfather to six grandchildren; Monique Deitrick, Alexandra Telles, Joshua Dendy-Telles, Adam Telles, Lindsey Telles, and Benjamin Telles. He was also the loving great grandfather to two great granddaughters Elena Tavui and Sienna Dendy-Telles.
Rudy's passing is the last chapter of an entire generation of family, he was the last of his siblings to be born and the last to die. He was preceded in death by his brothers; Juan, Joseph, Roberto, Carlos, and Gilberto, and his sisters Amelia, Paula, and Anita. We celebrate his life and the lives of his brothers and sisters. Like his siblings Rudy had a love for life which was apparent whenever he spoke about anything that fascinated him about the world. He has left our family with wonderful memories of his unique sense of humor, his wisdom, and many stories.
Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00pm on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00am on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 10000 Pheasant. Committal Service will follow at 11:30am at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 10, 2019