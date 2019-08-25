Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
1937 - 2019
Rodrigo Herrera Obituary
Rodrigo Herrera

El Paso - On Friday, August 23, 2019 Rodrigo Herrera, loving husband and father of 11 children, passed away at the age of 82. Rodrigo was born on March 13, 1937 in Durango, Mexico to Ysidro & Conrada Herrera. Rodrigo was preceded in death by his wife Esperanza and daughter Raquel. He is survived by his sons Rodrigo Jr., Esteban (Yvette), David (Geri), Roberto, Fernando (Maria) and Ramon (Ruth). Daughters Carmela (Leonel) Garcia, Teresa Herrera, Margarita (Dirk) Pearson, Magdalena (Carlos) Cazares. His sister Maria Del Refugio, 20 grand children & 15 great grandchildren. Visitations will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 11:00 PM with the praying of the Rosary at 7:00 PM at Hillcrest Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held Tuesday August 27, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church with interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915) 598-3332, A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 25, 2019
