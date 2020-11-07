1/1
Ret. Lt. Rogelio Armando McFarlane
El Paso - Rogelio McFarlane, 71, left us much too soon on Tuesday, October 27th. He was born in Panama, but called El Paso, TX his home. Rogelio honorably served the US Army for 8 years, the El Paso Sheriff Department for 27 years, and was affectionately known as Rock by his fellow golfers throughout his life. Everywhere Rogelio went, he was known for his ability to fill a room with boisterous laughter, joy, and love. He will be missed by many.

Rogelio is survived by his brothers, Winston (Roseanne) McFarlane, Jorge (Rosa) McFarlane, Cheddi McFarlane; sisters, Narcisa and Darlene McFarlane; his loving wife of 24 years, Irma McFarlane; daughters, Magi and Gracie McFarlane; and 12 grandchildren.

Please join us in celebrating his life. Visitation: Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm with Rosary at 4:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Catholic Funeral Service: Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:00am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Interment with Army and Sheriff Dept. Honors: Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
NOV
12
Rosary
04:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
NOV
13
Service
09:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
