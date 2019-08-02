|
Rogelio Herrera Sr.
- - Rogelio Herrera Sr. passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 61, surrounded by his family on July 30th, 2019. Rogelio was a beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Son and Uncle. He was born in Laredo, TX though he was a long time resident of El Paso, TX.
Survived by wife, Josefina Herrera, his five children, Jennifer (John) Melvin, Santiago Varela Jr., Stephanie Herrera, Samantha Herrera, and Rogelio Herrera Jr., Mother, Olivia Herrera; brother, Chris Herrera; sisters, Gilda (Juan) Benavides, Olivia (Rick) Velasquez, and Sandra (Leon) Mathers.
Rogelio will live on in our memories and in our hearts forever, never to be forgotten.
A special thanks to Dr. Alfonso Chavez, Nephrologist
Memorial service will be held at Perches Funeral Home (2280 Joe Battle Blvd) on Sunday Aug. 4th 2019. Visitation begins at 4:00 pm with Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm. Mass will be held at Cristo Rey Catholic Church (8011 Williamette Ave) on Monday, August 5th 2019 at 10:30 am.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 2, 2019