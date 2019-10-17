Services
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
El Paso - Loving husband, devoted father and grandfather, Retired Army Staff Sgt. Roger Dale Ledbetter, 72, was reunited in Heaven with his parents, William Ledbetter and Katherine Pritchard, and son, William Joseph Ledbetter on October 16, 2019.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carmen M. Ledbetter; son, Robert Paul Ledbetter (Rocio); daughter, Jennifer Ann Perez (Andy); grandchildren, Christopher Joseph Ledbetter, Ethan Christian Ledbetter, Katherine Elizabeth Vasquez, and Seth Damien Perez; and sister, Joyce Roberts.

Visitation: Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with Rosary at 6:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Monday, October 21, 2019 at 1:00pm at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. Interment with Army Military Honors to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
