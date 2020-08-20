1/1
Roger Dale William Strong
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Dale William Strong

El Paso - Roger D. Strong, 81, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Roger was born in Hawarden, Iowa on July 19, 1939. After high school he proudly served his county in the United States Army for 30 years and retired as a Sergeant Major. Roger married the love of his life, Eve in April of 1962. After retirement, he worked Civil Service and retired again in 2003. Roger loved spending time with his family, woodworking, building, and fishing. He was very active in church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Roger leaves behind his wife of fifty-eight year's Eve, son; Michael Strong, and daughters; Michelle and husband Frank Perales and Kimberley Hunt, Kim and Faith Sanchez. Grandchildren; Nicholas, Dylan, Koltt and wife Shayla Hunt, Kammi and fiancée Jake Kraus. Great grandchildren; Payton, Berkleigh, Harper, and Ava Jane, as well as nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Gathering of Remembrance will be held for Roger on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 at Sunset Funeral Home- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Vigil/Rosary will be at 2:00 Thursday, August 27, 2020. Private burial will be at Fort Bliss National Cemetery on August 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with full military honors. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Vigil
02:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Burial
10:00 AM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved