Roger Dale William Strong
El Paso - Roger D. Strong, 81, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Roger was born in Hawarden, Iowa on July 19, 1939. After high school he proudly served his county in the United States Army for 30 years and retired as a Sergeant Major. Roger married the love of his life, Eve in April of 1962. After retirement, he worked Civil Service and retired again in 2003. Roger loved spending time with his family, woodworking, building, and fishing. He was very active in church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Roger leaves behind his wife of fifty-eight year's Eve, son; Michael Strong, and daughters; Michelle and husband Frank Perales and Kimberley Hunt, Kim and Faith Sanchez. Grandchildren; Nicholas, Dylan, Koltt and wife Shayla Hunt, Kammi and fiancée Jake Kraus. Great grandchildren; Payton, Berkleigh, Harper, and Ava Jane, as well as nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Gathering of Remembrance will be held for Roger on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 at Sunset Funeral Home- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Vigil/Rosary will be at 2:00 Thursday, August 27, 2020. Private burial will be at Fort Bliss National Cemetery on August 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with full military honors. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
.