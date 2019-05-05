|
|
Roger Korte
El Paso - Roger Korte, devoted husband and father passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the age of 50.
Born September 4, 1968 in El Paso, Texas, Roger was a Coronado High School graduate and Marine Corps veteran. He followed his military service with a 25-year career as a firefighter with the El Paso Fire Department.
An avid fan of four wheeling and target shooting, Roger was also a passionate student of history. Family and friends will best remember him for his wicked sense humor and love for philosophical debate.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Margaret Korte, and sister Barbara. He is survived by Maria, his wife of 20 years, daughter Haley, brother Ben Korte, sister Angela Clarke, nephew Christopher Clarke, and niece Rachel Salemi.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, at 2:00 PM at Fort Bliss National Cemetery (West Shelter), followed by a Celebration of Life Gathering at Ardovino's Desert Crossing from 5-9 PM. Memorable photos of Roger would be greatly appreciated to share at the Celebration of Life.
The Korte family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Roger Korte Memorial Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/the-roger-korte-memorial-fund.
Published in El Paso Times on May 5, 2019