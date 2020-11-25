1/1
Roman Castro
Roman Castro

Roman Castro passed away Saturday November 21, 2020. He is survived by his daughters Sunshine Castro, Samantha C. Castro, Melissa Castro, Stephanie D. Castro. Grandchildren; Cleopatra Munoz, Daniel Talavera III, Natassia Trillo, Damian Kennepohl, Xavier Hernandez, Gabriel Hernandez, Jose Munoz, Eric Trillo. Great Grand Daughter; Ser von Leonhart. Ex-Wife; E. Corina Castro. Sons in Law; Michael Kennepohl, David E. Navarro, Arturo Hernandez Jr.

Born July 14, 1950. Dad was a king in life and remains a king in eternity. We had the privilege of being raised by this man. The quality of human being that he was is unequaled and with him dies the last of his kind. We will miss him for the rest of our lives, but his legacy will live on. We will live our lives in his fashion and value what he taught us. The morals and lessons he gave us are priceless and no one can take those things away from us. He lives on in us. Y Sigue siendo el Rey.




Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
