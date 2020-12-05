1/1
Roman Castro Sr.
1950 - 2020
Roman Castro, Sr.

El Paso - Roman Castro, Sr. died on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the age of 70. For over 50 years, he worked in residential construction, hanging drywall, and loved his job almost as much as he loved his family. Known as "El Gordo" throughout his career he mentored several young workers who earned his respect and considered him a master at his trade. Roman was born on July 14, 1950 and lived his life dedicated to his family; he bantered and teased his kids and nieces and nephews, he was a loyal Brother and friend and he could charm any lady that crossed his path with a simple smile. With his strong and caring, tell it like it is personality, Roman earned the love and respect of all his family and friends.

In his retirement, Roman dedicated his time to volunteering at his children's school and taking care of his family and home. He loved cooking, reading the newspaper, discussing politics, and traveling with his Wife and kids. Preceded in death by his Son Rocky Jacinto Castro and survived by his seven children: which include four adult daughters, and Maida Ammi Enriquez, Luna Loreto Castro, Roman Castro Jr, and his Wife of 25 years, Mayda Castro. He was an exceptional Father and loving Husband and we will forever miss him. A private service was held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Americas and internment at Mount Carmel Cemetery.






Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
(915) 858-4408
November 29, 2020
One day we will be together again. Until then I know you'll be looking over us. I love you Mi Jefe
Melissa Castro
Daughter
November 28, 2020
When I met him I knew nothing and he took me in and showed me his ways and for that I will always be greatful im gonna miss him and will always love him..
Michael Kennepohl
Son
November 27, 2020
Mi Jefe, I love you and I'll miss you forever
Melissa Castro
Daughter
November 27, 2020
We’ll meet again.
Natassia
Grandchild
November 27, 2020
❤ I know you’ll be watching over us grandpa
Xavier Hernandez
Grandchild
November 27, 2020
I’m still heartbroken I can’t believe ur gone words can’t explain how sad I feel rest in paradise grandpa we love u
Xavier Hernandez
Grandchild
November 27, 2020
I miss you everyday!
Stephanie
Daughter
November 27, 2020
Although we cannot hear your voice, or see your smiling face, we know deep down in our hearts that you have not left us.
Damian Kennepohl
Grandchild
November 26, 2020
A poem to you,
“Do not stand at my grave and weep
I am not there. I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow.
I am the diamond glints on snow.
I am the sunlight on ripened grain.
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awaken in the morning’s hush
I am the swift uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circled flight.
I am the soft stars that shine at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry.“
Tarde o temprano estaré contigo, para seguir amándonos.
Natassia Trillo
Grandchild
November 26, 2020
Samantha Castro
Daughter
