Roman Castro, Sr.El Paso - Roman Castro, Sr. died on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the age of 70. For over 50 years, he worked in residential construction, hanging drywall, and loved his job almost as much as he loved his family. Known as "El Gordo" throughout his career he mentored several young workers who earned his respect and considered him a master at his trade. Roman was born on July 14, 1950 and lived his life dedicated to his family; he bantered and teased his kids and nieces and nephews, he was a loyal Brother and friend and he could charm any lady that crossed his path with a simple smile. With his strong and caring, tell it like it is personality, Roman earned the love and respect of all his family and friends.In his retirement, Roman dedicated his time to volunteering at his children's school and taking care of his family and home. He loved cooking, reading the newspaper, discussing politics, and traveling with his Wife and kids. Preceded in death by his Son Rocky Jacinto Castro and survived by his seven children: which include four adult daughters, and Maida Ammi Enriquez, Luna Loreto Castro, Roman Castro Jr, and his Wife of 25 years, Mayda Castro. He was an exceptional Father and loving Husband and we will forever miss him. A private service was held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Americas and internment at Mount Carmel Cemetery.