Romelia Blanquez
El Paso - Romelia Blanquez, 84 went to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was born in San Buenaventura Chihuahua, Mexico to Jesus Antonio and Luz Maria. She later moved to El Paso, Texas and married Maurilio Blanquez and together they raised 4 children.
Romelia was the strong matriarch of her family. She kept her family united while encouraging her children to value their culture, heritage and most importantly to be proud of who they were and where they came from. She was strong in her faith and conviction to the Virgen de Guadalupe. Even through many years of illness she remained steadfast in her faith and belief in the Lord.
Romelia is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Maurilio Blanquez. She is survived by her 4 children Alfonso Manuel Rios, Mirna Luz Acosta, Angel Antonio Blanquez and Jaqueline Diane Blanquez. Romelia will be lovingly remembered by her 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Viewing will be on Thursday, August 8th from 5:00pm-9:00pm followed by the Rosary at 7:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral home (1060 N. Carolina Dr.)
Funeral mass will be Friday, August 9th at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church (131 S. Zaragoza Rd) followed by burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Romelia Blanquez, de 84 años, partió para estar con su Señor el domingo 4 de agosto del 2019. Nació en San Buenaventura, Chihuahua, México, hija de Jesús Antonio y Luz María. Luego se mudó a El Paso, Texas, y se casó con Maurilio Blanquez y juntos criaron cuatro hijos. Romelia fue la fuerte matriarca de su familia. Ella mantuvo a su familia unida mientras alentaba a sus hijos a valorar su cultura, herencia, y lo más importante, a estar orgullosos de quiénes eran y de dónde venían. Ella era fuerte en su fe y convicción con la Virgen de Guadalupe. Incluso a través de muchos años de enfermedad, ella permaneció firme en su fe y creencia en el Señor. Romelia es precedida en la muerte por su amado esposo por 57 años, Maurilio Blanquez. Le sobreviven sus cuatro hijos: Alfonso Manuel Ríos, Mirna Luz Acosta, Angel Antonio Blanquez y Jaqueline Diane Blanquez. Romelia será recordada con cariño por sus seis nietos y ocho bisnietos. El velorio será el jueves 8 de agosto de 5:00 p.m. a 9:00 p.m., proseguido del rosario a las 7:00 p.m. en Hillcrest Funeral Home, en el 1060 N. Carolina Dr. La misa fúnebre será el viernes 9 de agosto a las 10:00 a.m. en la iglesia Our Lady of Mount Carmel, en el 131 S. Zaragoza Rd. Se proseguirá con el entierro en el cementerio de Mount Carmel.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 8, 2019